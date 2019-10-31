Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
13:30
Jedburgh Old & Trinity Parish Church
Bruce Moffat

Bruce Moffat Notice
MOFFAT (Jedburgh) Peacefully at the Margaret Kerr Unit on Monday 28th October 2019, Bruce William, dearly loved husband and best friend of Helen, son of Margaret and the late Bill, a dear brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
A private interment will be followed by a Service of Remembrance at Jedburgh Old & Trinity Parish Church on Thursday 7th November 2019 at 1.30pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made in aid of Bruce's chosen charities.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 31, 2019
