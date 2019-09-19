Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Young

Notice Condolences

Brian Young Notice
YOUNG Brian Thomas
(Morebattle) Suddenly, at home, on Monday 9th September 2019. Brian, aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of the late Eileen,
loved father of Donna,
Fiona and Stuart and
a dear grandad to his grandchildren.
Funeral service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on
Friday 20th September, at 10am, to which all family and friends are
respectfully invited and thereafter to join the family at the Templehall Hotel, Morebattle. Family flowers only.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.