YOUNG Brian Thomas
(Morebattle) Suddenly, at home, on Monday 9th September 2019. Brian, aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of the late Eileen,
loved father of Donna,
Fiona and Stuart and
a dear grandad to his grandchildren.
Funeral service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on
Friday 20th September, at 10am, to which all family and friends are
respectfully invited and thereafter to join the family at the Templehall Hotel, Morebattle. Family flowers only.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 19, 2019