WATTERS Brian
(Fountainhall/Edinburgh) Peacefully at the Margaret Kerr Unit on 19th June 2019, aged 65 years, Brian dearly beloved husband of Evelyne, loving and proud dad of Darren, Delphine and the late Neil and a dear father-in-law to Suzie.
Service at Borders Crematorium Melrose on Friday 28th June at 3pm,
all friends are respectfully invited.
No flowers please but donations if desired to the Margaret Kerr Unit. Bright colours welcome
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 27, 2019
