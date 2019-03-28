|
AINSLIE (Earlston) Isabel and family would like
to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy shown to them after the sad loss of Bob.
Thanks to Grange Hall Care Home
for their help and kindness, to
Rev. Sheila Moir for her comforting service and to all who attended Borders Crematorium and contributed so generously to the collection sum of £1000.00 which shall be split between Grange Hall and Alzheimer Scotland. Thanks also to Thomas Brown & Sons for funeral arrangements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019
