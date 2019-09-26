|
|
|
MARTIN (Jedburgh) Beatrice and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the lovely cards, flowers and messages received following the recent loss of Billy and all who attended Borders Crematorium. Special thanks to
Rev Una Stewart for her comforting service, Oliver & Sons Funeral Directors for their professionalism and all the staff in Ward 4 B.G.H. and Kelso Community Hospital. Grateful thanks for the generous donations received in the retiral collection.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019