Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Mathison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Mathison

Notice

Bill Mathison Notice
MATHISON (Lauder) Agnes and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following the sad loss of Bill. Special thanks to Doctors and staff at Lauder Health Centre and Borders General Hospital for their loving care and attention.
Thanks also to all who attended Borders Crematorium and gave so generously to the retiring collection sum of £1342.00 for Diabetes U.K. and to Rev. Victoria Linford for her comforting service and Thomas Brown & Sons for their caring professional service.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.