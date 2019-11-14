|
STERRICK Betty
(Newtown St. Boswells) At Borders General Hospital on Monday 11th November 2019
after a short illness,
Betty, aged 77 years,
dearly beloved wife of Bill,
mother of Kevin,
mother-in-law of Morag
and proud and loving gran of Brett. Cremation service at
Borders Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th November at 1.00pm
to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service
for Macmillan Nurses.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 14, 2019