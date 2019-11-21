|
STAFFORD Betty
(Née Gibson)
(Earlston and Skirling) Peacefully in the exceptional care of
St. Ronan's Care Home, Innerleithen, on Friday 15th November 2019 in her 102nd year, Betty, beloved wife of the late Jock, dear mother of Marlene and mother-in-law of Douglas, loving granny of Roderick and Gavin and great granny.
Service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Friday 22nd November at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to Sightsavers.
Special thanks to GP and District Nurses.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019