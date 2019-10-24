|
ARMSTRONG
M.B.E Peacefully at the Margaret Kerr Unit
on Monday 21st October 2019
at the grand old age of 95,
Bert.
Very much loved by Adelaide
and all his extended family.
A true servant of Hawick, he will
be a great miss to all.
Private interment followed by a memorial service in Hawick Town Hall on Thursday 31st October at 2.00pm.
Bright colours, Common Riding ties
or club ties. Donations, if desired,
to the Margaret Kerr Unit,
Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019