Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bert Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bert Armstrong

Notice Condolences

Bert Armstrong Notice
ARMSTRONG
M.B.E Peacefully at the Margaret Kerr Unit
on Monday 21st October 2019
at the grand old age of 95,
Bert.
Very much loved by Adelaide
and all his extended family.
A true servant of Hawick, he will
be a great miss to all.

Private interment followed by a memorial service in Hawick Town Hall on Thursday 31st October at 2.00pm.
Bright colours, Common Riding ties
or club ties. Donations, if desired,
to the Margaret Kerr Unit,
Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.