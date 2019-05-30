Home

GRIEVE (nee Wood)
(Jedburgh) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on 27th May 2019. Beatrice (Beat), beloved wife of the late Walter,
loving mum of Billy and the late Marion and Wattie. A dear granny,
great-granny and great-great-granny. Service at Crailing Kirk on
Thursday 6th June 2019 at 12noon with interment in Castlewood Cemetery, Jedburgh at 1.00pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on May 30, 2019
