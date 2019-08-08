Home

Robertson Audrey
(Kelso) Peacefully, at home surrounded by her family,
on 4th August 2019,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tom,
dearly loved mum of Pauline and
Colin and the late Tom and Margaret, mother-in-law of Ron and Leah and
a much loved grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Funeral service at Kelso North Parish Church, on Thursday, 15 th August,
at 12.00 noon, to which all friends are welcome, interment thereafter at Rosebank Cemetery at 12.45pm.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 8, 2019
