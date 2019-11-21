|
|
|
Paterson Anne Helen McNab
(née Allan) (Kelso)
Peacefully, at home,
on Friday 8th November 2019,
aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of George, loving
mother to Sharon, Craig and Lisa,
mother-in-law to Laura, granny to
Melissa and Olivia, sister to Adam
and friend to many.
Funeral service at Borders
Crematorium, Melrose on Friday
22nd November at 3.00pm, to which
all family and friends are welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations towards the Margaret
Kerr Unit at Borders General Hospital.
David P. Irvine,
KYLE BROS. Funeral Directors Ltd,
2 Maxwellheugh, Kelso. TD5 8AY -
01573 224660
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019