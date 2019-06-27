|
STEWART Ann (Galashiels)
Peter, Steven, Craig
and Chopper would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy shown to them after the sad loss of Ann.
Thanks to John Nichol and Gill Coltman for conducting and arranging the service and to all who attended Borders Crematorium and contributed so generously to the retiring collection for Cancer Research U.K
which raised £576.68.
Special thanks to The Station Hotel, Melrose for the reception afterwards and to Thomas Brown & Sons for funeral arrangements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 27, 2019
