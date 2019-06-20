|
STEWART Ann (nee Moore)
(Galashiels) Peacefully after a short illness, bravely borne, at Borders General Hospital on
Monday 10th June 2019,
Ann, dearly beloved wife of Peter,
very loving mum of Steven, Craig and Chopper, proud granny of Rebecca, Tyler and Kailey and dear sister of Happy and family. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Friday 21st June at 2.00pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for Cancer Research U.K.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 20, 2019
