BARNES Peacefully at Beatson, Glasgow on 9th March 2019, Ann (née Scobie).
Beloved wife of William
and dearly loved mum to
Stewart, Ian and Jill.
A much loved grandma of all the family.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Ann will take place at St Serfs Church in Tullibody on Friday 22nd March 2019 at 10:15am, followed by cremation at Falkirk Crematorium and thereafter to the Inglewood House Hotel in Alloa to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Retiral offering in lieu of flowers for Cancer Research if so desired.
Roy and McIntyre Funeral Home Glenochil 01259-769995
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019
