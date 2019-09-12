Home

HOLT Anita Margaret
(Kelso, formerly Penwortham, Lancashire) Peacefully, at Kelso Hospital on
7th September 2019, aged 80.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon,
loving mother to Liz, mother in law to Scott, grandma to Alastair,
great grandma to Shay
and Layla, sister to Lynda.
A funeral service will take place
at Borders Crematorium on
Friday, 20th September at 1pm,
to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only,
in lieu of flowers you have the opportunity to donate to
Friends of Kelso Hospital,
in memory of Anita.
Please forward cheques to
Kyle Bros, Kelso, TD5 8AY
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019
