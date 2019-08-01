Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:30
Fetteresso Parish Church
Stonehaven
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Horsburgh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Horsburgh

Notice Condolences

Andrew Horsburgh Notice
Horsburgh (Stonehaven) Peacefully at home after a short illness on Sunday 28 July 2019, Andrew (Tand) aged 95 years (formerly of
Newtown St Boswells).
Dearly beloved husband of Maisie (Dodds), loving father to Brian and Gwen, also father-in-law to Leona, cherished Papa and Granda of Steven (Sarah), Mark (Nicole), Ben and Emma, Great Grandad of Maya and Daxton.
Funeral service to be held at Fetteresso Parish Church, Stonehaven on Thursday 8 August at 11.30am interment thereafter at Fetteresso Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please but donations if so desired for Cancer Charities can be made at church door.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.