Horsburgh (Stonehaven) Peacefully at home after a short illness on Sunday 28 July 2019, Andrew (Tand) aged 95 years (formerly of
Newtown St Boswells).
Dearly beloved husband of Maisie (Dodds), loving father to Brian and Gwen, also father-in-law to Leona, cherished Papa and Granda of Steven (Sarah), Mark (Nicole), Ben and Emma, Great Grandad of Maya and Daxton.
Funeral service to be held at Fetteresso Parish Church, Stonehaven on Thursday 8 August at 11.30am interment thereafter at Fetteresso Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please but donations if so desired for Cancer Charities can be made at church door.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 1, 2019