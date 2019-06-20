|
Henderson Maureen and Alan wish to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following the loss of Andrew. Thanks to the dedicated staff of Grange Hall for their care of Andrew over the past seven years, the Rev. Rosemary Frew for her comforting service, Coop Funeralcare for their help at this sad time and all who attended the crematorium.
The sum of £480 was donated and divided between Alzheimers Scotland and Grange Hall.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 20, 2019
