GROTRIAN Andrew W
(Lauder) Died peacefully on 24th June 2019, Andrew William Grotrian,
husband of Sarah, loving father to Louisa, Mary and the late Thomas, much loved granpa of Olivia, Louis, Adam, Matilda, Samuel and Hector.
Service in Channelkirk Church Oxton on Friday 12th July at 1pm, interment thereafter at Oxton Cemetery at 2pm all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 4, 2019
