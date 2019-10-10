|
|
|
COWAN Andrew (Danny) Selkirk, formerly
Clarilaw Farm Hawick,
Ex Acting Father 1979. Peacefully at the Borders General Hospital after a long illness on
Thursday 3rd October 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and dear father of Rodger, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Graveside service in
Shawfield Cemetery, Selkirk on
Friday 18th October at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Marie Curie Nurses.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 10, 2019