Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Cowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Cowan

Notice Condolences

Andrew Cowan Notice
COWAN Andrew (Danny) Selkirk, formerly
Clarilaw Farm Hawick,
Ex Acting Father 1979. Peacefully at the Borders General Hospital after a long illness on
Thursday 3rd October 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and dear father of Rodger, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Graveside service in
Shawfield Cemetery, Selkirk on
Friday 18th October at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Marie Curie Nurses.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.