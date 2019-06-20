|
Saunders André
(Kelso) Veronica, Niall and Fiona wish to thank relatives, friends and
neighbours for their kindness and support after the death of André.
Special thanks to all medical and nursing staff at Borders General
Hospital and the Western General Hospital, GPs, District Nurse, out
of hours and evening nurses.
Thanks also to the OT, dietician and staff within the Primary Health Care Team for their support and
help during André's brief illness and for the comforting service from Gill Coltman and for Kyle's help and advice in arranging the funeral service.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 20, 2019
