LEITHEAD Allan Aged 61, (London). Passed away peacefully, on December 14, 2018, at Kings Collage Hospital, London. Beloved brother to Lorraine, much loved son of the late Wattie and Phyllis Leithead and uncle to Kevin. Funeral service to be held on March 26, 2019, at 9 am, The Cemetery Chapel, Camberwell New Cemetery, Brenchley Gardens, London. All welcome. The family wish to thank all hospital staff and especially the bereavement team for their support at this difficult time.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019
