MacDONALD
Alistair
(Longnewton) Suddenly at Borders General Hospital on 18th June 2019, Alistair beloved partner of Val, much loved dad to Carrie, dearly loved step-dad to Nicola, devoted grandad to Erin, Darcie, Muir and Noah and a dear father-in-law
to Tot and Brian.
Service at Borders Crematorium Melrose on Monday 1st July at 11am all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to High Dependency Unit at Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 20, 2019
