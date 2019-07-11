|
|
|
MacDonald
Alistair
(Longnewton) Val, Carrie and Nicola would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all the lovely cards, flowers, kind words and support following the sudden loss of Alistair.
Thanks to all who attended the
Borders Crematorium and gave so generously to the retiring collection. £1100 was raised for the
High Dependency Unit at
Borders General Hospital.
Thanks also to John Nichol for his comforting words in celebration of Alistair's life, and to David Hardie
and Sons for their caring, attentive
and professional service.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 11, 2019