|
|
|
Heatlie (Jedburgh) Peacefully at Knowesouth Nursing Home on Friday 8th November 2019.
Alice, loving wife of Squire, dear mum of Lindsay and a special gran to Tracy and the late Karen.
Service at Oliver & Sons Service Room, 43 Bongate, on Monday 18th November 2019 at 11.00am with interment in Castlewood Cemetery at 11.30am to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please.
Donations if desired may be made in aid of Kelso Community Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 14, 2019