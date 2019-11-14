Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Heatlie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Heatlie

Notice Condolences

Alice Heatlie Notice
Heatlie (Jedburgh) Peacefully at Knowesouth Nursing Home on Friday 8th November 2019.
Alice, loving wife of Squire, dear mum of Lindsay and a special gran to Tracy and the late Karen.
Service at Oliver & Sons Service Room, 43 Bongate, on Monday 18th November 2019 at 11.00am with interment in Castlewood Cemetery at 11.30am to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please.
Donations if desired may be made in aid of Kelso Community Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -