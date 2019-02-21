|
McBAIN
(Jedburgh) Tragically on Monday 11th February 2019. Ali, devoted dad of Reed, beloved son of Andrew and Christine, loving brother of David and Amanda, dear uncle of Amy, Craig, Robert and Ella and a special friend to many.
Service at Oliver & Sons service room on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 11.00am with interment in Castlewood Cemetery at 11.45am to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made in aid of Addaction
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 21, 2019
