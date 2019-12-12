|
|
|
SCOTT Alexander (Alex) Selkirk / Loanhead.
Peacefully in the Margaret Kerr Unit at Borders General Hospital on Sunday 1st December 2019. Beloved husband of Janette,
father of Malcolm and Alison,
father-in-law to Claire, much loved grandfather and great grandfather, brother to Marion and Catherine.
Service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Friday 20th December at 1pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019