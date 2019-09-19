Home

KNIGHT Alexander
(Newtown St Boswells) Peacefully at Garden View Tweedbank on 15th September 2019,
Alexander (Alec).
Beloved husband of Doris Baillie,
much loved dad to Judith,
Gillian and Vivien,
loving grandad to Fraser, Caitlin, Calum, Eilidh, Cavan, Cameron, Breagha and Finlay and a dear father-in-law to
Keith, Jonny and Allan.
Service at Borders Crematorium Melrose on Friday 27th September
at 4pm. All friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 19, 2019
