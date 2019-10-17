|
|
|
COCKBURN Alexander Morton (Peebles/Bonnyrigg)
Passed away peacefully on 4th October 2019, after a
long illness borne bravely.
Dearly loved Husband of Hazel, proud Father of Caroline and Scott, adored Grandfather to Shannon and Liam. Service in Selkirk Parish Church on Tuesday 22nd October at 12:30pm followed by burial in Shawfield Cemetery, Selkirk at 1:15pm.
All friends are welcome, family flowers only, please, donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019