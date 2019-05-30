|
Miller Agnes
(St Boswells) Ron, Brenda and the extended Miller family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy shown to them after the sad loss of Agnes and
to Rev Sheila Moir for her comforting service and tribute, it was special. Thanks also to Dougie Oliver Funeral Directors for their efficient and dignified service. To the Mears team past and present for the care shown
to Agnes. To the Buccleuch Arms for catering and Stems, Jedburgh for beautiful flowers. Finally, for donations to Alzheimers Scotland raised a sum
of £287.20.
Published in The Southern Reporter on May 30, 2019
