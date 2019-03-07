Home

MACFARLANE Agnes (Nessie) Selkirk. Peacefully on
26th February 2019 at Riverside Healthcare Centre with her family by her side, Nessie beloved wife of George and the late Billy Ellis, much loved Mum of Fiona and much loved mother-in-law to David. Mother of Billy and mother-in-law to Jennifer, adored Nana of David and Laura. A very special and much loved friend to Gwen and Jennifer.
Service in Selkirk Parish Church on Wednesday 13th March at 12:30pm followed by burial in Shawfield Cemetery at 1:15pm to which all family and friends are welcome.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Riverside Residents Social Fund and Alzheimer's Scotland.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 7, 2019
