BENNETT Agnes (Nancy)
(nee Brunton)
(Newtown
St. Boswells formerly Gorebridge) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Tuesday 3rd December 2019,
Nancy, aged 91 years,
dearly beloved wife of the late Ian, loving mother of Alastair, Iain and
Shona, a dear mother-in-law of Allison, Claire and the late Jim, a loving sister and aunt, proud and loving granny of Mary, Vivienne, Alastair, Ethan, Andrew and Garry and great granny to her family.
Cremation service at
Borders Crematorium on
Friday 13th December at
2:00pm to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019
