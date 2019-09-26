|
|
|
ANDERSON Agnes (Nancy)
(née Common)
(Earlston) Peacefully, after a short illness at the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital on Tuesday 24 th September 2019. Nancy, in her 100th year, adored wife of the late Willie, much loved mother,
mother-in-law and granny.
Funeral service at Earlston Parish Church on Friday 11 th October at 12.30pm followed by interment in Earlston Cemetery to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Flowers welcome.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019