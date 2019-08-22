|
Moor Winifred Maud
"Maudie" Passed away peacefully on
19th August at the age of 101
in Ravensworth Lodge.
Beloved wife of the late Albert, dearly loved mother of Michael, Roy and the late Barry.
Mother-in-law, grandma,
great-grandma and auntie.
Grateful thanks to the staff of Ravensworth Lodge for
their care and kindness.
Funeral will be held at
Woodlands Crematorium, 11.15am, Thursday 29th August.
Family flowers only, donations would be welcome at the service for Guide Dogs for the Blind.
All enquiries to Falsgrave Funeral Service, 01723 343908
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 22, 2019