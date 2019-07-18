|
WEDGWOOD William (Bill) Peacefully in Hospital
on 4th July, Bill, aged 85 years,
of Robin Hood's Bay.
Husband of the late Gillian,
Dad of Matthew and Ben,
Father in Law of Joanne
and Rebecca, Grandpa of Annie
and William, and a dear friend
to many near and far.
Service to be held at
Robin Hood's Bay Methodist Church on Monday 22nd July
at 11.00 am followed by
Cremation at Scarborough.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory for the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd,
Tel: Whitby (01947) 880424.
It was Bill's request for people
to please wear bright clothing.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 18, 2019