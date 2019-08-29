|
Burns William (Bill) Passed away peacefully on 23rd August 2019,
aged 66 years, in the arms of his loving wife Jenny after a long illness bravely fought.
Bill was a devoted Dad, Grandad, Great Granddad, Brother, Uncle
and friend to many.
The Funeral Service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at St Mark's Church, Coldyhill Lane on Friday
6th September at 1pm followed by interment in Woodlands Cemetery. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations may be made for The Yorkshire Air Ambulance and RNLI Scarborough.
Collection at the service.
All enquiries directly to George Roberts, G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 29, 2019