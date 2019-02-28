|
|
|
TOAL Willa Peacefully in St. Catherine's Hospice, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Denis, a loving mum to Keith, Gordon and the late Michael,
mother in law to Sue and Dianne, a cherished grandma and great grandma. Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 6th March at 1:30pm. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired can be made following the service to
St. Catherine's Hospice.
Resting peacefully at
B Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 28, 2019
