Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
13:30
Woodlands Crematorium
Willa Toal

Willa Toal Notice
TOAL Willa Peacefully in St. Catherine's Hospice, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Denis, a loving mum to Keith, Gordon and the late Michael,
mother in law to Sue and Dianne, a cherished grandma and great grandma. Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 6th March at 1:30pm. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired can be made following the service to
St. Catherine's Hospice.
Resting peacefully at
B Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 28, 2019
