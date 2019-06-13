|
|
|
WILF WALKER Wilf's family would like to thank all family and friends for the kind messages of sympathy and cards received on their sad loss of Wilf.
Special thanks to the staff at Maple Court for all of their loving care and sensitive attention to Wilf.
Many thanks to Margaret Arnall and Hazel McIver for a most uplifting service. To Scarborough Bowls Centre for a wonderful reception and to Ann Kitto and her colleagues at B. Bernard and Sons for all of her professional and caring funeral arrangements.
Donations for Maple Court
were most gratefully received.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 13, 2019
Read More