|
|
|
WARD Peacefully on 13th November Wendy aged 63 years.
Dearest wife of David, much loved mum of Michael, Stephen and Andrew. A dearly loved nana of Mikey, Harvey, Lillie-Mae and Lola.
Will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral Service takes place
Monday 2nd December at 11.00am
in St Mary's Church,
Castle Road, Scarborough.
Followed by
Committal and Cremation
12 noon Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough.
Family flowers only by request, donations in memory may be made for Myeloma UK.
Donation box provided in church.
Resting at and all enquiries to
Kevin Moxon
Independent Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01723 366111
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 28, 2019