Wayne Keld 21.08.1979 - 10.03.1994
I lie awake at night,
When the world's asleep,
I take a walk down memory lane,
With tears upon my cheek,
No one sees my broken heart,
That lies beneath the smile,
No one knows the loneliness,
That's with me all the while,
No matter how life changes,
No matter what I do,
A special place within my heart,
Is always there with you.
From your loving Mum Norma
and your friends, James and Richard Broxup on your
40th Birthday x x x
"Cherish the children God gives to you, you never know when He will need them back"
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 15, 2019