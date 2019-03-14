Home

Adam Collier Funeral Services (Helmsley)
Sawmill Lane
Helmsley, North Yorkshire YO62 5DQ
01439 772340
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
13:30
Woodlands Crematorium
Scarborough
Valerie Sheppard Notice
SHEPPARD VALERIE HAZEL Late of Ebberston,
passed away peacefully in
The Hall Residential Home Thornton Le Dale on
6th March 2019 aged 88 years.
Partner of the late Ronald Leng.
Funeral service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium Scarborough on
Thursday 21 st March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be given for Scarborough RNLI. There will be a plate provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
tel. 01751 477766
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 14, 2019
