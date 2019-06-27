Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Bernard & Sons
1-5 Prospect Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO12 7JP
01723 817181
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor Harker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor Harker

Notice Condolences

Trevor Harker Notice
Harker Trevor Peacefully at home following
a courageous fight.
A wonderful husband to Jacqueline, a fantastic dad to Daniel, Antony, Christopher and Serena.
A loving grandfather to Freddie, irreplaceable son in law to
Tony and Shirley.
"He will be missed by all."
Service to be held at East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Tuesday 9th July at 2.30 p.m. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired can be made following the service to the families chosen charities.
Resting peacefully at
B Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.