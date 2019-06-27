|
Harker Trevor Peacefully at home following
a courageous fight.
A wonderful husband to Jacqueline, a fantastic dad to Daniel, Antony, Christopher and Serena.
A loving grandfather to Freddie, irreplaceable son in law to
Tony and Shirley.
"He will be missed by all."
Service to be held at East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Tuesday 9th July at 2.30 p.m. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired can be made following the service to the families chosen charities.
Resting peacefully at
B Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 27, 2019
