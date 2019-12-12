Home

CAMPBELL Tony Peacefully in Scarborough Hospital on 8th December 2019,
aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Anne,
devoted father to Lisa and a
dear brother to Glynis.
Tony was well respected and although he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends he leaves us with many happy memories.
Funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday
18th December at 3.45pm.
No flowers but donations for Scarborough & Ryedale Carers Resource would be welcome
at the service.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 12, 2019
