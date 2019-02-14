Home

Therese Stephenson Notice
STEPHENSON/
THACKRAY Therese On January 31, 2019,
Mrs. Therese Thackray of Toronto
(the former Marie-Therese Stephenson of Scarborough)
died peacefully at home in her sleep, aged 99.
Dearly-loved child of
Dr. David Stephenson and
Mary Clafton his wife, and niece of Mary Horan, Therese graduated from Scarborough Girls High School.
In WWII, she served as Codes and Cyphers Officer at Scarborough's Bletchley Park 'Y' station, then at WRNS headquarters in London, and was awarded the Bletchley Park Commemorative Badge.
Artist, gardener, and (anonymous) supporter of charities,
Therese was predeceased by her beloved Canadian husband James Thackray in 1995. She leaves (in Canada) four children and their spouses, seven grandchildren and many relatives; and in England, her goddaughter Jennifer (Brian Carr), and the wider Carr, La Touche, and Fawcett families.
Her funeral, and burial at Beechwood Cemetery, Ottawa have taken place.
For further information, please contact the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, Toronto.
In lieu of flowers, donations to charity are welcome.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 14, 2019
