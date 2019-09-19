|
|
|
Fryer Thelma
late of Box Hill Passed away peacefully
aged 92 years at Eagle View Care Home on September 7th 2019.
Cremation at Woodlands Crematorium on
Monday 30th September
followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Queen Street Methodist Church at 12.00 noon.
By request please wear bright colours and donations in lieu of flowers may be made to
Cystic Fibrosis, collection
at the service.
Resting at G Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 19, 2019