LAWRANCE Terry Mary, Michelle and Derek would like to thank their family, many friends and neighbours for their lovely cards, flowers and comforting messages. A big thank you to Colin Nolan for a lovely service. Special thanks to Ann and all her colleagues at B Bernard & Sons for their care, support and efficient funeral arrangements. Thanks to Michelle at Flowers of Distinction
'they were beautiful.'
Donations for Dementia UK
were greatly appreciated.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 25, 2019