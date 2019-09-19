Home

BENSTEAD Terence James Aged 89.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Iris.
Much loved dad of Rachel, Philip, Timothy and Elizabeth, a loving grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service to be held at Gospel Hall, Durham Street on Friday 20th September at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Scarborough Stroke Club and Echoes International.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Falsgrave Funeral Service.
01723 343908.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 19, 2019
