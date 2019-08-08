|
WHITE Sylvia Edith Florence Formerly of the Marishes,
passed away peacefully at the Abbey Residential Home,
Old Malton on Sunday
August 4th 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Stanley, also mother of the late
Audrey Goodwill, a dear grandma to Alan and great grandma
to Stanley.
The funeral service will take pace at The Parish Church of
St Peter and St Paul, Pickering
on Friday August 23rd at 11.30am, followed by interment.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Sylvia are for St Catherine's Hospice,
a collection plate will be provided
at the service.
Any enquiries to RH Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel 01751 477877
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 8, 2019