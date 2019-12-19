Home

SMITH Sylvia Maude Passed away,
suddenly but peacefully, at home on 12th December 2019,
aged 82 years.
Cherished partner of the
late Alfred. A loving mother of Julia and the late Gary, beloved grandma of Ben and Rebecca and a good friend to many.
Service at
Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 23rd December 2019
at 3.45 p.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Saint Catherine's Hospice. Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son,
9A Station Road, Snainton,
YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 19, 2019
